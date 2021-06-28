Vaccination camps held in three wards

‘Fever camps held regularly to identify symptomatic persons’

Finance Minister P. T. R. P. Thiagarajan inaugurated COVID-19 vaccination camps at Wards 8, 83 and 87 here on Monday.

He said that the State government was taking steps on a war-footing to vaccinate all the eligible public. Earlier, people were not coming forward to get themselves inoculated. But after the State government created awareness of the importance of vaccination, more people were coming forward to get themselves vaccinated.

Steps were taken to ensure that there was no oxygen shortage in Madurai district. The district administration and Madurai Corporation were conducting fever camps at various places across the district every day to identify symptomatic persons.

Madurai district had been receiving a regular supply of COVID-19 vaccines so that the issue of shortage never arose.

The Chief Minister had instructed the authorities to identify places where the COVID-19 spread was higher and intensify safety measures in those places so as to prevent the possible third wave of the pandemic.

The public must cooperate by following COVID-19 safety precautions and help contain the spread of COVID-19., he said.

Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan was present.