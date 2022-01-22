Vaccination camps held at 378 places in Theni district

The 19th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp was conducted at 378 places across Theni district on Saturday.

Collector K. V. Muralidharan inspected the camps held at Government Primary School in Chinnamanur, and Government High School and Buddhi Vinayagar Middle School in Cumbum.

He took stock of the number of people who came for vaccination, the number of people who had their fist dose, the second dose, and the vaccine stock. As many as 13.58 lakh doses - 7.77 lakh first dose and 5.78 lakh second dose - had been administered in the district as on Friday. Among the 15-18 year-old group, 47,396 children had been administered the first dose so far.

At the Saturday camp, 92,650 doses - 73,000 Covishield and 19,650 Covaxin - were administered.

The Collector also inspected the weekly shandy at Theni-Allinagaram to check whether COVID-19 SOPs on wearing of masks and keeping social distancing were followed. Municipal Commissioners P. Balamurugan (Cumbum), Shyamala (Chinnamanur) and other officials accompanied the Collector.

