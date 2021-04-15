Vaccination camp on at Chamber building

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan and Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan inaugurated a COVID-19 vaccination camp for those aged above 45 at Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI) building on Kamarajar Salai here on Thursday.

The camp was organised jointly by the Corporation, TNCCI; and C and I Medical Association. The free camp will be held for three days from Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. said Chamber president N Jegadeesan.

The Commissioner said that compared to last year, the new COVID-19 positive cases were increasing rapidly in the second wave. Vaccination was one of the precautionary measures that would help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The public will be administered free COVID-19 vaccination at 31 Urban Primary Health Centres, nine mini clinics and other government hospitals, he added.