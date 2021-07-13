Usilampatti farmers urge PWD to release water for 58 Canal scheme

They cite comfortable storage of water in Vaigai dam

Farmers of Usilampatti region are urging the Public Works Department (PWD) to release water from Vaigai dam through the 58 Canal scheme as the water level in the dam has crossed 67 feet.

The water level in Vaigai dam was 67.22 feet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. O. Sivaprakasam, secretary of Usilampatti Taluk 58 Villages Irrigation Farmers’ Association, said that there was a good rainfall in Kerala, resulting in an increase in water level in Periyar dam. The sill of the sluice which will release water from the Vaigai dam through the 58 Canal scheme is present at 67 feet at the dam. “Since, there is comfortable storage of water in Vaigai dam, water can be released from the dam through the 58 Canal scheme,” he added.

In the first week of June, water was released from the Vaigai dam to irrigate the first crop of the double crop regions of Madurai and Dindigul districts. “Most of the farmers are currently raising nurseries and hence do not require additional water. Moreover, good rains are expected during the south-west monsoon. Hence, these scenarios make it favourable for releasing water through the 58 Canal scheme,” said P. Manikandan, president of Madurai District Wet and Dry Land Farmers’ Association.

Mr. Sivaprakasam said that after many failed attempts, water release through the 58 Canal scheme helped to fill 22 tanks last year. “As a result, the groundwater level has increased drastically this year. There is good water level in some of the wells in the villages,” he added.

However, concrete lining was needed on channels that were vulnerable to breaching during water release. “With the current infrastructure, it is not possible to release water through the channel at the optimum capacity. The government needs to address this issue also,” said Mr. Sivaprakasam.

A senior PWD official said that a Government Order has to be passed to release water from the dam for the 58 Canal scheme. It would be comfortable to release water from the dam only if the level crosses 68 feet, he added.