Union Minister wants DMK govt to create awareness of Centre’s programmes for development of Minorities

The Union government has numerous welfare programmes for minorities but not many are aware of this, said Union Minister of State for Minority Welfare John Barla here on Saturday.

The Minister was in Ramanathapuram to review the Central projects for minorities being implemented. He also launched a blood donation camp at the Government Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital in association with Lakshmi Hospital in which a large number of students and BJP cadre donated blood marking the 72nd birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also visited the APJ Abdul Kalam memorial at Pekarumbu, had a luncheon meeting with fishermen at Thangachimadam and visited the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

Speaking to reporters at the Collectorate, the Union Minister, whose speech was translated by BJP Minority wing leader Vellore Ibrahim, said the Centre has numerous monetary assistance programmes for minorities and also for different segments in the society.

He said that for students aspiring to study abroad, the Union government offered ₹25 lakh and above depending on the courses the students were interested. Similarly, for the minority womenfolk, there were loans offered through Mudra. The objective of the Minority Welfare Ministry was to help the minorities join the mainstream of the society and ensure that there were no hurdles for the enhancement of economic criterion and among others.

He took a dig at the DMK government for not propagating the Union government’s schemes, particularly, for the minority welfare and hoped at least, the media persons educated the people about it through their newspapers and television channels. “ When the DMK party look at minorities for their votes, they should also give due preference for their upliftment,” Mr John Barla said and also added that the Minority Welfare Ministry would extend support for the TN government.

Asked to comment about the Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, the Minister said that it would be better not to say much as many senior leaders were leaving or they were on the way out from the Congress. The Congress cadre were frustrated and the leaders were on a silent mode. The party, which ruled the nation for over 60 years had done nothing to the masses. “Hence, the people know that nothing will come out from the yatra”, he added.

On the fishermen issue, he said that the Central government was very much aware of the travails of the fisherfolks. He assured to take it up with the Prime Minister. He also clarified that the BJP government had at least ensured that the Sri Lankan government released the jailed fishermen since 2014, while it was not so earlier. Without going in detail, he promised to get relief for the fisherfolks.