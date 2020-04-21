Unified command best in fight against COVID-19 across the country, says State BJP leader

In the most critical situation of fighting COVID-19 pandemic, it would be better if all the States worked under a unified command of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader L. Ganesan.

Talking to reporters here through social media, Mr. Ganesan said that the country was facing a major crisis and it was better if India faced it under a single command.

“Let the general instructions on the fight against the virus come from the Centre, though the gravity of the infection differed from State to State,” he said.

Stating that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had promulgated national emergency to promote self-interest, he said under an emergency situation now, it was good for the country to work under a Central leadership

However, the power could be decentralised, like the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath allowing respective Collectors to take district-specific works. Though a healthy criticism against the Centre’s initiatives on COVID-19 fight was welcome, he cautioned the opposition to be wary of their diction.

With regard to the Tamil Nadu government’s demand that more funds should be allocated to the State that had seen the fourth largest number of COVID-19 infections, Mr. Ganesan said he too shared the same view. “I hope the Centre allots more funds to Tamil Nadu,” he said.

On resumption of toll collection from Monday, Mr. Ganesan said that the Centre should reconsider its decision. “It is shocking that toll has been increased at this critical juncture. Toll should not be collected till the lockdown ended on May 3,” he said.

Over three lakh BJP cadre worked during the lockdown and helped in supply of essential goods to over 48 lakh people, he added.