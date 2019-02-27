UGD, a necessity for Anuppanadi

In Anuppanadi (ward 57), winding lanes, unpaved streets and sewage on roads are a common phenomena.

Having lived in Nehru Nagar, for 20 years, S. Perumal and P. Mariamma say that there has been little development since the time the ward was annexed with Madurai Corporation.

A stream of untreated sewage flowing all the way from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board unit in Chinthamani through the backs of houses and small lanes, lands up near Mariamma’s house. The sewage stream connects to Panaiyur channel but usually never sees any flow. “This stream is stagnant and stinks. It causes mosquito breeding and spread of diseases,” she says.

Back in the late 90s, Ms. Mariamma says that there were only a few houses in the area. With rapid urbanisation, Anuppanadi became extremely crowded. “Since this is an added ward, the Corporation has not provided underground sewage connections. Whenever it rains, sewage from the stream flows right into our houses. It is difficult to live like this,” she says. Mr. Perumal adds that the stench, on some days, is unbearable and causes breathing difficulty.

As per Madurai Corporation data, a total of 38 streets have UGD connections for a total of 6.14 km. Many areas are, however, still uncovered.

K. Ramalakshmi, another resident, says that the nearby panchayat also supplies water to Nehru Nagar but it is not fit for drinking. For them, the nearest water tap provided by Madurai Corporation is half-a-kilometre away. Garbage collectors come only once in three days to clear the waste. Until then, the piles wait, gathering dust, causing diseases, she says.

The sight of these garbage piles is not uncommon in Anuppanadi. Areas near Chinthamani Main Road, Susai Michael Street and Mela Theru all have layers of uncleared waste.

In Mela Theru, cleaners usually do not clear the garbage at the beginning of the street, says D. Jyothi. A large dustbin is located in front of a locked toilet here. People throw garbage on the streets if the dustbin is full and also use this space as an open toilet.

“When we ask garbage cleaners to remove the waste, they tell us off. They ask us for money or for appalams in return if they agree to do the work,” she says.

Ms. Jyothi adds that the road in Ganga Nagar, the area where she resides, remains unfinished. “The Corporation is yet to coat bitumen on the road, where preliminary work is complete. People have been skidding and falling for at least two months since the work began. If they complete it quickly, we can avoid accidents,” she says. The ward has a total of 6 Integrated Child Development Scheme centres and one Corporation school. A senior engineer in Madurai Corporation said the local body had readied proposals to provide underground drainage facility to all added wards. He claimed that water supply was available in all households.