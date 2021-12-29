Madurai

Two-wheeler rally taken out in Thoothukudi

Police personnel and volunteers take part in the helmet awareness bike rally in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

A two-wheeler rally was taken out in Thoothukudi town to create awareness of the importance of wearing helmet on Wednesday.

Collector K. Senthilraj flagged off the rally in front of Armed Reserve Ground. The rally went through VVD signal, Old Bus Stand, VOC Road and concluded at the Lady of Snow Church.

The Collector said that the district administration has decided to conduct similar road shows every month highlighting different aspects of road safety rules in order to bring down the number of road accidents in 2022.

Transport Department officials and the Traffic Police along with other departments have identified black spots in the town. The Highways Department officials have been asked to take up road engineering and junction improvement works.

Officials have also been asked to take up awareness programmes on road safety rules in order to prevent loss of lives.

The Collector also distributed masks to motorists to highlight the need for wearing it during the pandemic.

Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam, Traffic Inspector of Police Mayilerum Perumal were among those who were present.


