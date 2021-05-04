Two vehicles inducted into Highway Patrol fleet

Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan inducted two vehicles into the Highway Patrol fleet here on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Manivannan, the new vehicles would strengthen patrolling, particularly, policing at night along the highways, especially along the four-lane National Highways passing through the district.

Each vehicle will have a Sub-Inspector of Police and three constables, including the driver.

While one of the two vehicles would be deployed on the National Highway under the Thazayoothu police sub-division, the second vehicle would be moving along the National Highway under Nanguneri police sub-division. Since these vehicles would be on the move round-the-clock in the areas allotted to them, any information passed on to the police about any unlawful incident along the highway would reach the police on patrol vehicles in no time.

Mr. Manivannan plans to equip these vehicles with breathalyzers to randomly check if the vehicle drivers were behind the wheels under the influence of alcohol. If the driver is found to be in an inebriated condition, the vehicle with the driver would be detained and booked for posing threat to other road-users’ safety.

“Though prevention of crime along the highways and assistance to accident victims to save their lives are the top priorities of this fleet, checking drunk driving is paramount to avert accidents in which innocents are also getting affected. So we’ll take appropriate measures to check this menace,” Mr. Manivannan said.