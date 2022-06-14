Two shops sealed for selling gutka

Virudhunagar

Food Safety officials on Tuesday sealed two shops in Sattur that were involved in selling banned tobacco products.

In a press release, Superintendent of Police M. Manohar said shops of K. Saravanakumar in Kuruvilingapuram and A. Sundararaj of Mettamalai were found selling the banned products.

Sattur Town police seized the contraband and registered a case. Based on the recommendations of the district police for cancelling the permit of the shops, officials from the Department of Food Safety sealed both the shops. The SP said that stringent action against gutka sellers will continue in the district.