Two schoolboys injured as roof tiles fall on them near Batlagundu

DINDIGUL

Two boys, both class I students of Panchayat Government Primary School at Koniyampatti near Batlagundu, were injured, when a few roof tiles of the school building fell on them on Monday afternoon.

Police identified the injured as Nagalakshmanan and Kamalesh of the same village and they were sent to Viruveedu Government Hospital. They had sustained minor injuries and were discharged later in the day, said the police.

Around 50 students are studying in the school, where classes I to III are conducted in an old tile-roofed building. Classes IV and V are conducted in a separate building. Following continuous rain for two days, the tiles fell off in the old building, said a few parents, who had gathered outside the school after the incident.

“We have been stressing the need to renovate the building and have submitted petitions to the Batlagundu Union Block Development Officer, but no action has been taken,” they said, and demanded that new tiles should be laid on the roof of the building immediately.