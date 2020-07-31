Two robbed

Two cases of robbery have been reported from rural areas of Madurai since Thursday evening.

In the first incident, K. Sakthivel, 65, of Tiruppalai, was relieved of ₹5,000 near Vadugapatti bus stop under Vadipatti police station limits around 4 p.m. on Thursday. Police said he was returning home on a two-wheeler from his farm at Viralipatti when he was followed by two motorbikes. When he came on to the service road at Vadugapatti, one of them kicked his bike following which he lost balance and fell down from the vehicle. Two youths snatched his wallet and sped away.

In the other incident, S. Athirajan, 43, a software professional from Tirunagar, was robbed of his three-sovereign gold chain at Vilachery on Friday early morning. He was on his morning walk when two persons approached him on a motorbike and the pillion rider yanked the gold chain. Austinpatti police are investigating.