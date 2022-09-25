Two policemen injured during stone pelting in Rajapalayam

Police tried to evacuate those who protested against identifying narikuravas with Kuravar community

Police tried to evacuate those who protested against identifying narikuravas with Kuravar community

Two policemen sustained injuries when a group of protesters started to pelt stones when the police tried to evacuate them as they staged road blockade, at Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district on September 24 night.

The police identified the injured personnel as headconstable, A. Maniraj, and grade one constable, Chellapandian, both attached to Rajapalayam South police station limits. Mr. Maniraj suffered contusion on his head, chest and right hand.

The Rajapalayam North police have booked 15 persons, including those belonging to Vanavengaigal Katchi and Naam Tamilar Katchi.

The police said that Vanavengaigal Katchi had objected to the Union Cabinet clearing a proposal to include Narikurava Community as Scheduled Tribes. The contention of the Kuravar community is that Narikurava should not be identified with Kurava community and hence they tried to sit for a hunger strike.

They said that the word Kurava in Narikurava community welfare board should be removed.

However, the police and revenue authorities removed them since the agitators had not obtained police permission for the protest.

The agitators, who dispersed from the scene went to Old Bus stand in the town squatted on the road. As the police tried to evacuate them to clear the traffic jam, some of them startd to abuse the police and threw stones in which the police were injured.

Police had to use mild force to chase them.

Based on the complaint of Maniraj, Rajapalayam North police have booked the accused for attempt to murder, rioting, using abusive languag, assault and for criminal intimidation.

The police also booked them for using abusive language and preventing Government servants from discharging their duty based on a complaint lodged by Rajapalayam Town village administration officer, Balasubramanian. A similar case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Revenue Inspector, G. Malarvizhi.