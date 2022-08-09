Two persons washed away in Vaigai near Madurai

Two persons were washed away by strong currents in the Vaigai at Melakkal on Tuesday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the body of A. Anbarasan, 26, of Anuppapatti near Karadikkal, and were searching for N. Vinod Kumar, 25, from the same village.

A group of eight youths from Karadikkal came to the river bank near Melakkal water tank. Anbarasan and Vinod Kumar got into the river to bathe but were swept away by the strong currents due to increased flow of water. Others tried to save them in vain