Two persons killed

Virudhunagar

Two persons were killed and one more injured when a speeding car hit two motorbikes on Virudhunagar-Sattur highway near Maruloothu on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as M. Velankanni, 37, of Nagalapuram in Thoothukudi district and his brother-in-law P. Jayasurya, 18, of Inam Reddiyapatti. The injured is I. Yesudoss of R.R. Nagar.

The victims were riding on two bikes on the highway when the car driven by Sridhar, 27, of Sattur, hit them.

The injured has been admitted to Government Hospital in Virudhunagar. The Vachchakarapatti police are investigating.