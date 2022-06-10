Two men sleeping on track run over

THOOTHUKUDI

Two men, who allegedly fell asleep on a railway track in an “inebriated state”, were run over by a goods train under the Third Mile over bridge here on Friday.

The police said S. Marimuthu, 23, of Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar here, K. Marimuthu, 23, of Pasumpon Nagar near Third Mile, and K. Jebasingh, 27, of Thalavaipuram near Panagudi in Tirunelveli district, who attended a wedding reception at P and T Colony on Thursday, consumed liquor sitting on the railway track beneath the Third Mile over bridge. Later, they fell asleep on the track.

A goods train carrying cargo from the VOC Port crossed the point around 3 a.m fatally running over, S. Marimuthu and K. Marimuthu. Since Jebasingh was sleeping parallel to the track, he escaped with injuries and has been admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the hospital for post mortem.

The police said S. Marimuthu was facing a murder case and was detained under the Goondas Act earlier. He was released from the prison only two months ago. While K. Marimuthu was an accused in two burglary cases, a murder case is pending against Jebasingh in SIPCOT Police Station here.

The railway police have registered a case in connection with the incident.