Two killed in road accident near Madurai

A man and his son were killed in a road accident after a goods carrier autorickshaw in which they were travelling crashed into a truck on the Madurai-Virudhunagar highway near Tirumangalam in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said that P. Palpandi, 50, and his son Dhavamani, 20, from Sadachipatti near Usilampatti were selling onions and were proceeding on the highway. When the vehicle neared Rayapalayam junction, Dhavamani lost control of the vehicle and hit the truck that was going in front at around 6 a.m.

Both were killed on the spot. The bodies were taken to Government Hospital in Tirumangalam. Tirumangalam Taluk police are investigating.