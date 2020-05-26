Madurai

Two killed as truck rams stationary lorry near Aruppukottai

Two persons were killed when a vegetable-laden lorry collided with a stationary truck on the Madurai-Thoothukudi highway in Kariyapatti near here early on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as S. Rajangam (40) of Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district and P. Marimuthu (25) of Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district.

The police said that a lorry carrying bricks got a flat tyre on the highway. The driver, M. Prabhakaran (30) of Abiramam along with loadmen, Marimuthu, Murali, Ramesh, Rajangam and Pandi were trying to change the tyre.

A vegetable-laden truck that was coming from Madurai crashed into the parked truck at around 3.30 a.m.

While Rajangam was killed on the spot, Marimuthu, who was referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital subsequently succumbed to injuries. Murali and Prabhakaran who were injured were admitted to the Government hospital in Kariyapatti.

The Kariyapatti police are on the lookout for the driver of the vegetable lorry.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 12:22:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/two-killed-as-truck-rams-stationary-lorry-near-aruppukottai/article31676992.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY