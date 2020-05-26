Two killed as truck rams stationary lorry near Aruppukottai

Two persons were killed when a vegetable-laden lorry collided with a stationary truck on the Madurai-Thoothukudi highway in Kariyapatti near here early on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as S. Rajangam (40) of Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district and P. Marimuthu (25) of Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district.

The police said that a lorry carrying bricks got a flat tyre on the highway. The driver, M. Prabhakaran (30) of Abiramam along with loadmen, Marimuthu, Murali, Ramesh, Rajangam and Pandi were trying to change the tyre.

A vegetable-laden truck that was coming from Madurai crashed into the parked truck at around 3.30 a.m.

While Rajangam was killed on the spot, Marimuthu, who was referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital subsequently succumbed to injuries. Murali and Prabhakaran who were injured were admitted to the Government hospital in Kariyapatti.

The Kariyapatti police are on the lookout for the driver of the vegetable lorry.