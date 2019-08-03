Madurai

Two killed, 2 injured in accident

In a bus accident, two people were killed and two were grievously injured, near here, on Saturday. A private bus was plying from Cumbum to Theni and while nearing K. Pudupatti, a two-wheeler rider suddenly tried to cross the road. Driver Muthu, a resident of Kumananthozhu, applied sudden brake and in the impact, the conductor of the bus Vijayan was flung out of the bus through the wind shield.

The vehicle ran over him and he died on the spot. The speeding bus then hit two other bikes that were moving in the front. One of the bikers died on the spot, while another biker Kathirvel and a woman, belonging to Uthappanayakkanur, suffered grievous injuries. They have been admitted to the Uthamapalayam Government Hospital.

