Two held with tusks in Kanniyakumari district

April 10, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Forest officials arrested two persons with two elephant tusks during a vehicle check conducted in Nagercoil on Tuesday night.

When the forest officials got information about the smuggling of elephant tusks, vehicle check was conducted at Chettikulam on Tuesday night. When a car was intercepted and checked, the forest personnel found two tusks, weighing about 2.30 kg, and seized them along with the car.

They also arrested the occupants of the car, Puthiyavan, 32, of Thoothukudi and Muthu Ramesh, 42, of Nagercoil and grilled them. During inquiry, the duo told the forest officials that after getting the tusks from a person in Nagercoil, they were taking it to Thoothukudi to sell it to another person.

Efforts are on to nab the seller and the buyer, who went underground following the arrest of Puthiyavan and Muthu Ramesh.