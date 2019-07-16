Two held for kidnap

Two men were arrested for kidnapping a businessman and demanding a ransom on Tuesday.

Raman Reddy, 28, a jeweller from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh was offered gold at a low price from a eight-member gang hailing from Sankarankovil. He was interested in the offer and asked them to give gold for ₹ 30 lakh.

The gang asked him to meet them at Sankarankoil. When he arrived, the gang demanded cash. When he said that he would give money only after receiving the gold, they kidnapped him in a car and set ₹ 30 lakh as the price for his release. When the vehicle was proceeding near Sernthamaram, he screamed for help and a few people noticed something amiss. They blocked the car and the Samuthiram police were informed. The gang freed Mr. Reddy and tried to flee. Two of them - Vasanthakumar, 27, of Atkondarkulam near Sankarankoil and Muthukumar, 35, from Senthattiyapuram - were caught while the other six escaped from the spot.