HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two government school teachers suspended for financial fraud

November 30, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Srikrishna L 2193

Chief Educational Officer of Ramanathapuram district on Thursday placed two teachers under suspension after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police arrested them on charges of financial fraud.

Police said that Neethimani and his wife Menaka of Chennai started a finance company and received deposits from public. They offered high rates of interests and engaged many people as “agents”, especially teachers from government schools. Since March 2020, the company neither paid interest nor returned the deposits to the depositors and two teachers lodged a complaint with the Bazaar police.

Along with Neethimani, a government school teacher Anand from the district figured as a co-accused and both were arrested. The two obtained bail subsequently.

The case was transferred from the district crime branch to EOW police, following which they arrested two more persons identified as M Arockia Rajakumar, 45, and C Murugavel of Ramanathapuram, who are working as teachers in government schools. After registering cases, the police produced them before a special court in Madurai, which sent them in judicial custody. Based on the criminal cases registered against Arockia Rajakumar and Murugaval, the CEO suspended them, police added.

EOM

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.