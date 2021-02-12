Madurai

Two get life term for murder

THOOTHUKUDI

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to two persons for murdering a youth due to previous enmity.

According to prosecution, R. Ravikumar, 32, of Kovankaadu under Sawyerpuram police station limits was murdered by C. Murugesan, 38, and P. Mohan, 45, both hailing from the same area, on November 13, 2012. The Sawyerpuram police subsequently arrested Murugesan and Mohan.

District Second Additional Sessions Judge Philip Nicholas Alex awarded life imprisonment to Murugesan and Mohan and slapped a fine of ₹1,000 each on Friday.

