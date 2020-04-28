Two electrocuted

Two persons were electrocuted early on Tuesday when they stepped on a live electric wire erected illegally around a farm.

Police said V. Vijayan, 22, S. Selvaganapathi, 25, Mukesh, Mari and Ganesh, all working in a metal scrap shop in Kerala, returned to their native village, A. Marudhappapuram, near Alangulam, following the lockdown.

They went to a forest close to their village to hunt hare around 3.30 a.m., when Vijayan and Selvaganapathi came into contact with a live electric fence erected around a corn farm to keep away wild boars. The duo were electrocuted. Their friends alerted the villagers, who cut the power supply.

On getting information, Alangulam police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Alangulam police detained the farm owner, Krishnapandi, of the same area.