Two boys from Madurai drown in Tamirabharani

They were taking bath in the river near Papanasam

Two boys from Nilaiyoor in Madurai drowned in the Tamirabharani on Tuesday when they had gone along with their parents to participate in Adi Amavasai festival of Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple near Papanasam.

Police said a group of people from Nilaiyoor under Tirupparankundram police station limits had gone to Papanasam to participate in Adi Amavasai festival of Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple situated inside Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

Whenever devotees camp inside the forest for the annual festival, Police, Forest and Fire and Rescue Services personnel would tie ropes to prevent them from moving to deeper areas of the river flowing near the temple. There would be constant monitoring around the temple until the devotees leave the forest after the end of the festival.

When S. Karthik, 8, and V. Harikumar, 10, who had reached the temple on Tuesday morning with their parents, were taking bath in the river around noon, they moved to a deeper part of the river and drowned. The others who were in the vicinity tried to rescue them, but in vain.

Vickramasingapuram police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel were immediately alerted. Subsequently, the bodies of the boys were fished out and sent to Ambasamudram Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Vickramasingapuram police have registered a case.