Two booked for possessing counterfeit currency notes
Two men were booked for possessing counterfeit currency worth ₹9,800 at Oddanchatram in Dindigul district on Sunday.
According to Oddanchatram police, the accused has been identified as S. Ramkumar, 33, of Athoor and A. Hakkem, 43, of Tiruppur.
A salesman at a TASMAC shop in Oddanchatram, to whom Ramkumar gave two ₹100 fake currency notes in the late hours on Saturday night, lodged a complaint.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Ramkumar received the notes from Hakkem from whose alleged house, the police seized 98 notes with a face value of ₹100 amounting to ₹9,800.
A case was registered under Section 489 (whoever counterfeits, or knowingly performs any part of the process of counterfeiting, any currency-note or bank-note) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused were remanded in judicial custody.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.