Two bide riders robbed at knifepoint in Tirumangalam

Two motorbike riders have been robbed at knifepoint in Tirumangalam since Tuesday.

A Revenue Inspector in Sivaganga Taluk, Ilayaraja, 41, was riding a motorbike to his home on Tuesday late afternoon. Two youths flagged him to stop near Sambakulam junction on Madurai- Tirumangalam highway. They said their bike had got a flat tyre and wanted them to be dropped in Tirumangalam.

Ilayaraja took the two on his pillion, and when they passed thrugh a traffic-free section, one of the youth placed a knife on his neck and threatened him to part with his valuables. The victim gave his one sovereign gold ring, ₹1,000 and his mobile phone and the two fled the scene.

In the other incident, S. Lakshmanan, 29, was robbed of ₹1,000 and a mobile phone near Koothiyargundu on Wednesday morning.

He was pushing his moped as it ran out of petrol on the road towards SIPCOT when two persons waylaid him and robbed the valuables.

Tirumangalam Town are investigating.

Idols stolen

Three panchaloka idols were stolen from a temple at Pechiamman Padithurai ner Simmakkal in Madurai on Monday night.

Police said the idols, said to be worth ₹90,000, were stolen after the thieves broke open two locks of the Temple. Thilagar Thidal police are investigating.