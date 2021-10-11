Two accused escapees nabbed

SRIVILLIPUTTUR

Two persons who escaped from police on Saturday were nabbed on Monday.

Koomapatti police in Virudhunagar district arrested Muthukumar, 24, and Arunkumar, 20, of Ambedkar Street, Ramasamyapuram on Saturday. After producing them in a court, the police were escorting them to Arupukottai to remand them in custody in the sub-jail. When they were having food in a wayside restaurant at Krishnankoil, the two escaped.

The police immediately alerted all check-posts on district borders. A search was launched for the two, who were finally nabbed at Koomapatti and Srivilliputtur.

They were produced before a court and taken for remand.

On Saturday, a police team, which was checking vehicles, asked them to stop, but the motorcycle-borne duo sped away. The police chased and secured them. The police had secured a two-wheeler and an ‘aruval’ from them. Both of them had criminal cases in a few police stations in Virudhunagar district, a police officer said.