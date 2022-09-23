TVMCH gets nod for organ transplant surgeries

TIRUNELVELI

The medical college hospital here has been permitted to receive organs donated by the families of brain-dead patients and conduct organ transplantation surgeries, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian has said.

He told reporters here on Friday, he said such surgeries, which were done in government medical colleges in Chennai, could be done in this hospital also as it had been permitted to do so. Its services would be a boon to the patients waiting for organ transplantation from this region.

“The hospital has done two such surgeries. All 35 government medical colleges across Tamil Nadu will get permission in a phased manner,” he said.

While Valliyoor and Ambasamudram will get Government Hospitals, an emergency and trauma care unit will be established at Nanguneri at a cost of Rs. 10 crore to treat accident victims as the town is located advantageously on Kanniyakumari - Tirunelveli four-lane national highway.

Besides inaugurating new facilities in the Department of Radiology of TVMCH, the minister inaugurated the primary health centres at Paruthipaadu and Kadamboduvaazhvu.

“Even though the Union Government has not sanctioned an urban primary health centre and rural primary health centre to Tamil Nadu in the last five years, the sustained efforts by the State Government has led to obtaining of permission from the Centre for 50 PHCs,” he said adding that Tirunelveli Town and Udhayathur would soon get similar facilities. He said the government was filling up the vacancies in the Department of Health as 1,021 sanctioned posts had been filled up.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, Collector V. Vishnu, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, MLAs Ruby R. Manoharan and Nainar Nagenthran were present.

Earlier, Mr. Subramanian inaugurated the upgraded PHC at Kaayamozhi near Tiruchendur in the presence of Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Collector K. Senthil Raj and MP Kanimozhi.