Video shooting for classes through TV in progress

With classes for government school students announced to be telecast on television channels, the district education department is shooting videos for these classes.

Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan said Madurai district has been asked to shoot video lessons for Classes 2, 4 and 7. “Videos are being shot for the past couple of weeks,” he added.

J. Stanly Jones, a government school teacher who is the district coordinator for the classes, said that each video lesson will last for 30 minutes. Teachers from both private as well as government schools are roped in for shooting videos, which is conducted at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School.

“As a teacher speaks, a powerpoint presentation will keep scrolling on the TV screen, which is a replacement for the blackboard,” said T. Saravanan, a government-aided school principal, who also participates in the video classes. However, there is no clarity yet on when the video classes would begin, said Mr. Stanly Jones.

The CEO said that textbooks for Classes 10 and 12 have been given to all government schools in the district. “Notebooks have been given for Class 10. We will start distributing books to students by adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure after an announcement from the government,” he said.

He said that video lessons would be downloaded in laptops of Class 12 students.

Though TV classes would help a lot, lack of option to clarify doubts is a point of concern, said a government school teacher.

R. Shiva, a teacher of Madura College Higher Secondary School, said that the State government should reduce the syllabus like the CBSE. “It is important to ensure that examinations are not conducted after schools reopen saying that TV classes were held,” he said.

Shorter duration classes would be more efficient, he added.