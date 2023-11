November 08, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MADURAI

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has appointed five persons as trustees for Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple Board, which includes Rukmini Palanivel Rajan, wife of former Assembly Speaker P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan and mother of Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. The other members include: P.K.M. Chelliah, D. Subbalakshmi, M. Srinivasan and S. Meena. Within 30 days of the appointment, the members would elect a chairperson, a statement said.