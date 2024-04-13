GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tributes paid to rights activist Mahaboob Batcha

April 13, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Activists, advocates and academicians paying tributes to human rights activist A. Mahaboob Batcha of SOCO Trust in Madurai on Saturday.

| Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Activists, advocates and academicians paid tributes to human rights activist and advocate A. Mahaboob Batcha of the Society for Community Organisation (SOCO) Trust, Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation and Justice P.N. Bhagwati Foundation, at the SOCO Trust here on Saturday.

The event was organised to celebrate Mahaboob Batcha’s life and loving memories. Former Madras High Court Judge Justice D. Hariparanthaman unveiled a portrait of Mahaboob Batcha.

Advocate and Executive Director of NGO People’s Watch Henri Tiphagne released a book titled ‘SOCO Batcha’ authored by senior advocate T. Lajapathi Roy. The first copy was received by advocate and human rights activist Vincent Manoharan. The book is a compilation of articles with photographs of Mahaboob Batcha.

Justice Hariparanthaman recollected his association with Mahaboob Batcha and said that he had dedicated his life to serve the people. Mr. Henri Tiphagne said that Mahaboob Batcha helped many people. He trained and inspired many who went to become social activists and advocates.

Mahaboob Batcha died on February 14 following a prolonged illness. He was 64. Born in 1959 in Madurai, he obtained his law degree from the Government Law College in Madurai and later completed his Masters in law from the University of Madras. He was inspired by the judicial activism of former Supreme Court Judges Justice P.N. Bhagwati and Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer and dedicated himself to social work and for upliftment of the weak and the downtrodden.

Managing Trustee of Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation S. Selva Gomathi, the family members of Mahaboob Batcha and others were present.

