Travellers from Kerala being tested for COVID-19

Ready to face possible ‘third wave’, says Collector

TIRUNELVELI

The district administration, by creating all medical facilities, is fully prepared to face and neutralise the speculated COVID-19 third wave, Collector V. Vishnu has said.

During an informal chat with the reporters here on Monday after inspecting the lifting of samples from the travellers entering the district by train from Kerala at Tirunelveli Railway Junction, Mr. Vishnu said passengers coming from the neighbouring State had to undergo the test for COVID-19 if they had symptoms as mandated by the Tamil Nadu Government as Kerala was witnessing a spike in the number of fresh cases. After lifting the samples, all information about these passengers had been collected for taking appropriate action based on the outcome of the results.

Informing that more than 3,000 tests were being conducted every day, the Collector said arrangements had been taken to conduct COVID-19 test for all passengers coming from Kerala instead of testing them based on symptoms.

The ‘COVID War Room,’ which was established at the Collectorate to coordinate all ongoing anti-COVID operations across the district, was still functioning round the clock even though the number of fresh cases had subsided.

Even as the COVID Care Centres had been kept ready to receive any number of patients during the anticipated ‘third wave’, the district administration had formed officials drawn from various departments to monitor the situation, which was very much under control as of now.

“The district did not have any medical-grade oxygen plant till the ‘second wave’ and had to rely on the oxygen being brought to the district from other sources. Now, the district has got sufficient number of oxygen generators which will meet the district’s demand for medical-grade oxygen even if the speculated ‘third wave’ strikes,” Mr. Vishnu said.

The Collector said more than 3.57 lakh people in the district had received the vaccines.

The Collector earlier flagged off a COVID-19 awareness vehicle at the Collectorate and took a look at the COVID-19 awareness rangoli drawn by the employees of ‘Mahalir Thittam’ Department.