Transport workers protest delay in salary disbursal

TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the delay in disbursal of salary to them, transport workers affiliated to all trade unions, except the AIADMK-backed Anna Thozhir Sangam, staged demonstration in front of the TNSTC’s ‘Tamirabharai Depot’ at Vannarpet here on Monday.

The protesters said the TNSTC administration here, which was unable ensure adequate stock of spare parts, tyres, diamond floor boards with specified thickness, windscreens and even paints, was disbursing salary in instalments. While those who had retired from service were running from pillar to post to get their retirement benefits, the present workforce was getting salary in instalments.

Congratulating the Metropolitan Transport Corporation workers for striking work on Monday demanding prompt disbursal of salary on the first day of every month, the protesters said the agitation would spread across the State if the Department of Transport failed to address this serious issue.

The agitating transport workers also charged that a few officials, working in the cadre of Assistant/Works Manager, were using caste as a tool to divide and rule the workforce.