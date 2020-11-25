Madurai

Train services cancelled

In view of Cyclone Nivar, Southern Railway has fully cancelled the following train services:

Train No.06011 Kanniyakumari -Nizamuddin special train and Train No.05119 Rameswaram -Manduadih scheduled on November 25.

Train No.02606 Karaikudi -Chennai Egmore –Karaikudi specials and Train No.02636/02635 Madurai -Chennai Egmore -Madurai specials on November 26.

Train No.06012 Nizamuddin -Kanniyakumari special on November 28.

