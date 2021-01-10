Madurai

Traditional varieties of paddy on display

Paddy sheaves of various varieties on an display in Madurai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

An exhibition on traditional varieties of paddy was organised by Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) Club here on Saturday as part of the pongal celebrations. More than 170 varieties of paddy were kept on display at the event.

The event was inaugurated by MADITSSIA president B. Muruganantham. MADITSSIA Club president A.R.M. Ramasamy and MADITSSIA Trust Foundation Chairman P.T. Krishnamoorthy were present. Apart from the exhibition, pongal was cooked and traditional folk arts were performed at the event. The importance and medicinal value of paddy was explained at the event. The students of the Agricultural College and Research Institute and the general public attended the exhibition.

