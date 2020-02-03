Trade body welcomes Budget proposals

Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association has welcomed the Union Budget for 2020-21, saying it had drawn a clear road map for industrial growth.

The government’s commitment to double farming income by 2022 and provide solar pumps to farmers were laudable.

The proposal to increase milk, fish and allied seafood production was also welcome.

The introduction of Kisan Rail scheme through PPP model by the Indian Railways that will see cold storage facilities in trains would help in preserving agricultural produce.

The move to increase mobile phone production, ‘Study in India’ initiative for students, export hubs at district level, comprehensive measures to address water scarcity, move to reduce premium for Export Credit Guarantee were also good features.

The proposal to introduce new trains, build more aerodromes, digital meter for electricity and payment through prepaid mode, reduction of burden on the MSME sector and non-audit for establishments having turnover upto ₹ 5 crore per annum were also hailed by the Association.