Torture victim, wife appear before police for inquiry; ‘hostile’ victim accuses ASP of torture

April 20, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

E. Subhash, one of the victims of custodial torture, on whose complaint the police have registered a First Information Report against suspended ASP Balveer Singh, appeared before Pon Raghu, DSP, District Crime Branch, on Wednesday, along with his wife Sangeetha, for an inquiry.

Advocate Maharajan of Netaji Subhash Sena, who is coordinating with the victims, accompanied them. “While the inquiry by civil servant P. Amudha had failed to collect evidence, including the blood stains from the police stations where the victims were tortured, the police investigation which commenced today [on Wednesday] has rekindled the hope that justice would be done,” the lawyer said.

According to him, another victim, Surya of Zamin Singampatti, who initially accused Mr. Singh of pulling out his tooth but did a volte-face before the Inquiry Officer and Sub-Collector, Cheranamahadevi, said on Wednesday that he had gone back on his statement because of intimidation.

“Mr. Surya will file a complaint at the Kallidaikurichi police station against the ASP, inspector Rajakumari and others. Though the torture victims had suffered bleeding injuries, the medical officer of the Ambasamudram Government Hospital had given them a fitness certificate during the mandatory check before being remanded in judicial custody. Even the Judicial Magistrate and prison officials did not raise any question about the injuries sustained by the victims as they were produced in front of them,” Mr. Maharajan said.

Another victim and his teenage brother, both torture victims, would appear before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes at ‘Ezhilagam’ in Chennai on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Surya alleged, “Since I was threatened by the police, I was forced to contradict my charges against Mr. Singh and others. Since other victims have appeared before Ms. Amudha, I am now prepared to file the complaint.”

He said he was picked up by the Kallidaikurichi police around 9 a.m. on March 19 for allegedly damaging CCTV cameras installed at public place and assaulted by inspector Rajakumari.

“Mr. Balveer Singh pulled out my teeth. He asked me to pay ₹50,000 for the damaged CCTV cameras. I pledged my wife’s gold ornaments and gave ₹45,000. I disclosed the torture meted out to me to my friend and was about to get legal assistance when I was taken away by the police to a lodge at Papanasam and tutored to change my statement,” he alleged.

He was staying with his in-laws for treatment. Hence, his grandfather Bhoothapandi appeared before Ms. Amudha to record a statement on his behalf. “Besides speaking to me on a video call, Ms. Amudha sent two persons to confirm that I was not under the control of anyone,” Mr. Surya said.

He claimed that the police gave ₹50,000 to him after he recorded a statement that he had lost his teeth after a fall.

“The police gave another ₹10,000 through sub-inspector Abraham Joseph,” he said.