Madurai

TNSTC official assaulted by auto driver

MADURAI

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation supervisor, N. Muralitharan, who objected to an autorickshaw driver attempting to pick up passengers at Kennet Road bus stop meant for Ayyappa devotees proceeding to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, was assaulted by the auto driver, Rajasekar, on Saturday.

Police said the supervisor was regulating buses at the parking lot meant for the devotees. Since autorickshaws are not allowed to pick up passengers there, Mr. Muralitharan objected to Rajasekar attempting to take in passengers. Rajasekar picked a quarrel with Mr. Muralitharan, following which he assaulted him, pulled out a hacksaw blade and threatened him with dire consequences.

Mr. Muralitharan, who sustained injuries in the attack, was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.

S.S. Colony police have booked a case against Rajasekar.

