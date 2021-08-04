TNSTC bus overturns; passengers escape unhurt

A TNSTC bus, which was carrying around 20 passengers, overturned near Perungalur here in the district on Wednesday.

Transport department officials said that when the mofussil bus proceeding from Ramanathapuram to Kulathur, passed Vayalur-Perungalur stretch, the vehicle toppled.

Passengers inside the vehicle screamed as they could not get out of the bus for some time. Passersby, after spotting the bus that had fallen into a field, rushed and helped the passengers to come out safely.

According to the officials, all passengers were safe and none were injured.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the steering wheel’s rod had broken and caused the accident since the driver lost control.

The officials brought in a wrecker and towed the bus from the accident spot to the depot.