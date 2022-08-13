TN’s first Uzhavar Sandhai gets FSSAI certification
The first Uzhavar Sandhai of Tamil Nadu, inaugurated by the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi nearly 20 years ago at Anna Nagar in Madurai has been certified by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India as ‘Clean and Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Market’ on Friday.
The certificate is valid upto August 10, 2024.
