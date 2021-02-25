Madurai

TPPSC exam: Chief Secretary told to file counter

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Chief Secretary to file a counter affidavit in a public interest litigation petition that alleged irregularities in the conduct of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group-IV services examination.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R. Hemalatha directed that all the papers pertaining to the examination be preserved. The TNPSC Chairman would be held liable if any document went missing, the judges said. The court was hearing the PIL petition filed in 2020 by I. Mohamed Razvi of Madurai who had sought a probe into the examination scam. He said that the TNPSC Group IV services examination held in 2019 was marred by malpractices.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2021 9:35:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/tnpsc-exam-chief-secretary-told-to-file-counter/article33935090.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY