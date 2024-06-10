GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

TNHREA oppose TN govt’s plan to formulate State highway commission

Published - June 10, 2024 10:21 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Highways Road Employees’ Association stage a black flag demonstration in Madurai on Monday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Highways Road Employees’ Association stage a black flag demonstration in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Opposing plans by the Tamil Nadu Government to formulate a State highways commission, members of Tamil Nadu Highways Road Employees Association (TNHREA) staged a black flag protest outside the Highways Department office here on Monday. 

Protesters said that if the commission was formulated there would be job loss for about 3,500 workers and various others posts attached to the department.  

They said the tollgates across the State were acting as money-generating centres for private companies. Even after several years of having toll booths, they were not being removed.  

Further, while filling vacancies in the highways department, priority must be given to youth from rural areas.  

“When the commission is to be formed by the State government, the toll booths have to be taken over by the government and the money collected from the vehicles should be directed to the State treasury,” said K. Neethiraja, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.