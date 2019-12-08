T.N. cop willing to be executioner to hang Nirbhaya case convicts

Ramanathapuram

After reports suggested that Tihar Jail, south Asia’s largest jail, has no executioner to hang the Nirbhaya case convicts, a head constable has volunteered to do the hangman’s job.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of Prisons, Tihar Jail, New Delhi, S. Subash Srinivasan, 42, head constable attached to the in-service training centre here, has offered to serve as an executioner in the jail.

“Don’t pay me when I’m working there. I assure you the work you give will be effective. So I humbly ask you to let me work there,” he said in the letter sent through India Post on Friday.

A 1997 batch police constable, Srinivasan said he wrote the letter, offering to serve as an executioner after reading reports in a section of the media that the four Nirbhaya case accused, who were convicted and awarded capital punishment, could not be hanged for want of an executioner.

Having committed the heinous crime and awarded the capital punishment, it was shocking that the condemned prisoners could not be hanged for want of an executioner, he said.

Apart from discharging his duties, Srinivasan had been engaged in social service activities ever since he joined the police force in 1997. While serving in the traffic wing at Devipattinam in the district, he supplied drinking water to the needy during summer and disposed of unclaimed bodies.

Recently he hit the headlines for removing nails from trees after lunching ‘save trees’ mission. During the recent police recruitment, he prepared ‘Nilavembu kashayam’ (herbal juice) and distributed it to those who turned up for physical endurance tests to develop the immune system and escape from dengue fever.