TN Chamber demands IT appellate tribunal bench at Madurai

The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday requested Members of Parliament from southern districts of the State to urge the Centre to take suitable measures to set up an Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Bench at Madurai for the benefit of incometax payers in Madurai and other southern districts.
Chamber President N. Jegatheesan said the appellate tribunal was the second court of appeal under the Income Tax Act and under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Law and Justice.
Four Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Benches were functioning in Chennai for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
He pointed out that the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal was functioning in cities where the High Court Benches were set up in other States. Since the Madras High Court Bench was functioning at Madurai, it was necessary and reasonable to have the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Bench at Madurai.
The TN Chamber had been constantly demanding the establishment of a bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal at Madurai, which would help income tax payers in the 14 southern districts.
Otherwise, incometTax payers in the southern districts would have to go all the way to Chennai if they preferred an appeal, Mr. Jegatheesan said in a press statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath