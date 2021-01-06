TN Chamber demands IT appellate tribunal bench at Madurai

The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday requested Members of Parliament from southern districts of the State to urge the Centre to take suitable measures to set up an Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Bench at Madurai for the benefit of incometax payers in Madurai and other southern districts.

Chamber President N. Jegatheesan said the appellate tribunal was the second court of appeal under the Income Tax Act and under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Four Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Benches were functioning in Chennai for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

He pointed out that the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal was functioning in cities where the High Court Benches were set up in other States. Since the Madras High Court Bench was functioning at Madurai, it was necessary and reasonable to have the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Bench at Madurai.

The TN Chamber had been constantly demanding the establishment of a bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal at Madurai, which would help income tax payers in the 14 southern districts.

Otherwise, incometTax payers in the southern districts would have to go all the way to Chennai if they preferred an appeal, Mr. Jegatheesan said in a press statement.