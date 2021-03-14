TMC candidate promises flyover at VVD Junction

He is standing on AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol

The TMC candidate, S. T. R. Vijayaseelan, who is contesting from Thoothukudi Assembly constituency, on AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, said that he would work for the development of the district here on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting, in which the alliance partners also spoke, the candidate said that he had a good knowledge about the needs of the common man. Apart from delivering the welfare measures, the AIADMK government would be in a position to get more funds from the Centre, as the BJP was a partner here.

Speaking on the occasion, AIADMK secretary and MLA S. P. Shanmuganathan said that the waterlogging issue, which had been haunting the residents, would see a permanent solution. “Only if the AIADMK was elected to power again, the people can lead a happy life. The business community would remain free only if the AIADMK was in power as the political opponents had a history of unleashing violence,” he charged.

Thoothukudi city has been witnessing rise in vehicular traffic. A flyover at the VVD intersection would be built, if elected, Mr Vijayaseelan said and added that he would bring about tangible change in the lives of the people and sought an opportunity to represent them in the Legislative Assembly as MLA.

Without mentioning the DMK candidate Geetha Jeevan's name, speakers said that she had been an MLA and even a Minister in the past, but had done nothing tangible for the district or the constituency. However, the DMK candidate had amassed wealth and turned wealthier, they charged.

Former Mayor Sasikala Pushpa and others participated in the meeting.