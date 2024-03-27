TMC candidate for Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency files nomination with Returning Officer

March 27, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Tamil Maanila Congress candidate S. D. R. Vijayaseelan arrived on a bicycle to file his nomination for the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency with the Thothukudi district Returning Officer (RO) G. Lakshmipathy at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Mr. Vijayaseelan in his affidavit has noted that he possesses assets worth about ₹80.95 crore, including both movable and immovable assets.

TMC would be contesting from a total of three constituencies – Erode, Thoothukudi and Sriperumbudur and all three candidates will contest on the ‘bicycle’ symbol allotted by the Election Commission.