TMB wins ‘Best Small Bank Award’

January 18, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has bagged ‘Best Small Bank Award’ in the ‘Best Banks Survey for the year 2022’ done by Business Today-KPMG (BT-KPMG Best banks survey).

The bank has won this award under the category of banks with the book size of less than ₹1 lakh crore. The BT-KPMG is conducting this survey and awarding the best banks for the past 27 years with 37 parameters for declaring a bank as an awardee. TMB, having registered its stellar performance in 2022, has come up as topper in the respective category.

In a function held in Mumbai recently, TMB’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer S. Krishnan received the award from Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the presence of Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Mr. Krishnan observed that it was an award given to all the stakeholders of TMB. “This award in fact has encouraged us to redouble our efforts in the coming years to scale greater heights,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Krishnan shared his views in a panel discussion on the topic, ‘Discussing Banking and Fintech: A New Partnership,’ held on the sidelines of the function.

The 101-year-old TMB, one of the renowned old private sector banks having its headquarters in Thoothukudi, has pan India presence with 511 branches and 12 Regional Offices across 16 States and four Union Territories and serves more than 5 million customers.