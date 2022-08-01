Manager held for mortgaging fake jewels

The Palayamkottai Crime Branch police have arrested the manager of private finance firm for drawing loan to the tune of ₹ 69 lakh by mortgaging fake gold ornaments.

Police said an annual audit conducted in a private finance firm’s branch near Palayamkottai bus-stand here revealed that fake jewels had been mortgaged in the firm for drawing loan.

Since the manager of the firm Thirunavukkarasu, 38, of Thiyagaraja Nagar here and his brother-in-law and sales representative of the firm Senthil Arumugam, 27, had allegedly involved in the crime, the police arrested them on Monday.

The hunt is on to nab three more.