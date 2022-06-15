DIG inspects police stations; instructs personnel to avert custodial deaths

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar made surprise visit to few police stations of Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts on Wednesday to sensitise the police personnel against custodial deaths.

As repeated custodial deaths have rattled the police force across Tamil Nadu, Mr. Pravesh Kumar visited the police stations to check the records and the police stations.

During the visit, Mr. Pravesh Kumar instructed the Station House Officers to strictly follow the stipulated guidelines while picking up any suspect or accused for interrogation.

The accused or the suspects should neither be kept in the police station or in any private property during night for interrogation. If prima facie evidence is found against the accused or the suspects, he or she should be remanded in judicial custody before evening, Mr. Pravesh Kumar told the police personnel during the inspection.

The DIG also interacted with them to understand the law and order situation prevailing under their jurisdiction and about the number of pending warrants so as to ascertain the number of criminals who have gone underground.